Ex-Champion Miesha Tate Gives Definitive Message on UFC Retirement

For those who are calling for former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to hang up her gloves for good, save your breath. “Cupcake” isn’t going anywhere.

Fans last saw Tate, 35, compete during the promotion’s return to Long Island, New York a few weeks back. It was the former 135-pound queen’s flyweight debut and she drew ex-125-pound title contender Lauren Murphy for her first task. And unfortunately for Cupcake, her seemingly fast-tracked trajectory toward a championship fight was derailed by Murphy, who picked up the win via unanimous decision.

It was Tate’s fourth defeat in her last five fights, with her sole victory coming over Marion Reneau in July 2021.

Recently on the “Unlocking the Cage” Sirius XM radio show, Tate said that although she’s not at a point in her life where she needs to fight, her passion for fisticuffs is keeping her in the game.

“I’m at a very great point in my life,” Tate said via MMA Junkie. “Not like Chapter One. Chapter One was kind of toxic and a lot of turmoil and (fighting) was like my outlet and my identity. It’s none of those things for me anymore, so as I continue to evolve – and life is great. It’s very kush and I have everything that I need. I don’t need to fight. I just want to. I want to do better than I did this time, so I’m not going to give up.

“But this is a whole new challenge. I just need to get my mindset a little bit more gritty, a little bit more right, a little bit more – ‘I’ve got to have it.’ Not just there to have fun. Like, ‘I’ve got to have it.’ I just don’t feel like I hit the nail on the head with that this time.”

Tate Plans to See a Professional About Dialing In Her Craft

Working with a sports physiologist is in the cards for Tate, who said on the podcast that she wants extra help dialing in all of the aspects of being successful in professional fighting.

“As soon as I get a good sports physiologist and start to unravel or figure out how to channel, I think I’ll have more idea,” Tate said. “I don’t know how long it takes. It might be a really simple fix. The performance ,my physical ability, the shape that I’m in, the way I train, the skillset that I have, is all there. I just have to put it in the right place at the right time.”

Tate Is Unsure if She’ll Fight at 125 Pounds Again or Move Back Up to 135

In terms of when she will fight next and at what weight class, Tate said it’s unclear. But, she hinted that dieting to get down to 125 pounds was an experience she may want to avoid.

“I definitely need to take some time to figure it out,” Tate said. “It was a really long camp, it got draw out two times. I don’t know if I’m going to stay at 125 or just go back to 135 where I can enjoy. The diet, for that long, made me want to blow my brains out. It was terrible. I think I might stay at 135. I don’t know. We’ll see. I need a little time to regroup and see where I go from it.”