Mike Malott Makes Clear What He Wants Next in the UFC

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott made it clear what he wants next in the Octagon following his big win at UFC Edmonton.

This past Saturday at UFC Edmonton, Malott knocked out Joaquin Buckley with a knee in the second round to improve his UFC record to 8-1 with five straight wins.

By taking out a top-10-ranked fighter like Buckley, Malott is closing in on the elite of the welterweight division, and he knows exactly what he wants next.

Mike Malott Wants to Fight at UFC 336

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Malott made it clear that he wants to fight at UFC 336, which takes place on January 30, 2027, in the Canadian’s home province of Ontario.

“I’ve kind of cemented myself as the Canadian guy in the big fight on the Canadian cards, and I wanna keep that momentum going. I love fighting at home. I love having the opportunity to represent my country at home in the UFC. I’m ready for January. You know me, I don’t call people out, even when you tee it up so nice. But they call me with an opponent for January, I’m ready. I think I’m the best welterweight in the world,” Malott said.

Who Will Mike Malott Fight Next?

Malott will likely get someone ranked close to the top of the UFC welterweight rankings for his next fight, which will almost assuredly take place at UFC 336 in Toronto.

Taking a look at the top-10 rankings at 170 lbs, two names stand out atop the rest of the pack: former UFC welterweight champions Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Both fighters would make for a fair step up in competition for Malott given how strongly he’s performed as of late, though it remains to be seen what the UFC matchmakers are planning on booking for the Canadian his next time out.

But given the fact that Malott has finished both Buckley and Gilbert Burns this year by vicious knockout, it makes all the sense in the world for him to fight one of the elite welterweights in the sport as he gets one step closer to the division’s elite.