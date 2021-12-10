Ex-UFC Star Mike Perry Gets Into Brawl at Bare-Knuckle Event [WATCH]

Former UFC fighter Mike “Platinum” Perry got into a brawl with another fighter during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on December 9, 2021.

Perry appeared on the show’s broadcast to speak with commentators Chris Lytle and Sean Wheelock and while he was on camera, “The Ultimate Fighter” veteran Julian Lane threw some paper at him and called him “Platinum P****.”

After a few seconds of Perry cussing to himself, he took off his headset and rushed Lane. The two then got into a fight until event security and spectators broke them up.

You can watch the brawl via the embedded YouTube video below:





Play



Mike Perry Gets Into BRAWL With Julian Lane at BKFC Former UFC fighter Mike Perry appeared on the broadcast during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and while he was speaking on camera, Julian Lane provoked a fight with "Platinum." Stephen McCaugherty is a combat sports reporter and you can see his work with Heavy.com below: heavy.com/author/stephenmma/ 2021-12-10T03:40:21Z

Perry was on the broadcast to discuss competing for the BKFC, and now a fight with Lane is a no-brainer.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268