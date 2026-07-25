Mike Perry Headlines Upcoming Card for New MMA Promotion

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry is set to headline an upcoming card for a new MMA promotion when he takes on Dillon Danis.

Duel: Arena is a new MMA organization and revealed that Perry vs. Danis will headline its upcoming fight card on August 29 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. In addition to Perry vs. Danis, the card is expected to feature other notable MMA stars plus influencer matches.

Mike Perry vs. Dillon Danis Headlines Duel: Arena

Duel: Arena shared news of the Perry vs. Danis main event fight and its debut card in general in a social media post on Friday.

“Duel: Arena. THE WAIT IS OVER. The King of Violence and the Bad Boy of MMA are finally fighting. Platinum Mike Perry returns again to professional MMA to face Dillon Danis, in a Welterweight Main Event on Saturday, August 29 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Orlando Florida Kia Center Saturday, August 29 Tickets officially go on sale Tuesday at 10:00 AM ET at Ticketmaster.com Be there when history is made,” the promotion wrote on Instagram.

Mike Perry is on a Roll

Perry is coming off a TKO win over Nate Diaz at the first MVP MMA card in May. He was hoping to parlay that win into a UFC comeback, but instead, he will headline this Duel: Arena card, instead. But perhaps they are paying him a lot of money to take the fight, and if he wins and looks impressive in victory, then the UFC could take another look at Perry.

As for Danis, he is 3-0 in MMA, including a submission win over Warren Spencer in his last mixed martial arts bout last summer. He has also competed in professional boxing, and he also wrestled in RAF.

Although Danis has the submission ability to tap Perry out if this fight hits the mat, should the fight stay on the feet, Perry will have a huge advantage as far as the striking goes, and this fight could very well feature another highlight-reel knockout win for Perry as he looks to get another shot in the UFC after leaving in 2021.