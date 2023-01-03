Mike Perry Calls for a Rematch With UFC Legend Inside Boxing Ring

Former UFC star Mike Perry wants to rematch mixed martial arts legend Donald Cerrone. But this time, he wants to meet in a boxing ring.

Perry’s call out came via Twitter after “Cowboy” – who retired from MMA earlier this year – had shown interest in boxing social media superstar Jake Paul.

“Would I have liked to fought him?” Cerrone said about Paul to Thiccc Boy Studio. “F***, of course. How could I say no to f****** millions of dollars? So, I would definitely go out there and do it but I’m not sitting over here saying, ‘Jake, you’re a f****** YouTuber, ain’t worth a f***, blah, blah, blah.’

“Nah man, you’re making money, make the f****** money. And if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with ya.”

Well, Perry took notice of Cerrone’s comments about boxing Paul. “If you’re looking to box @Cowboycerrone I’m up for my rematch,” Perry tweeted on January 2. “Platinum” and Cowboy met inside the UFC’s Octagon in November 2018 and Cerrone defeated his brash opponent via first-round armbar.

Both men are no longer in the UFC. As mentioned, Cerrone walked away from the sport in July after losing to Jim Miller at UFC 276. For Perry, he left the promotion in 2021 after suffering back-to-back losses. He’s competed in bare-knuckle boxing twice since then, defeating Bellator star Michael Page and “The Ultimate Fighter” standout Julian Lane via decision. He also took a split decision over Michael Seals in Triller’s Triad Combat in November 2021.

Paul Responded to Cerrone’s Challenge, Saying He’s Tired of ‘Beating These Old Dudes Up’

Paul spoke with “The Schmo” about Cowboy’s boxing challenge and “The Problem Child” seemingly shut down the 39-year-old UFC veteran.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Paul said. “I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that, you know what I’m saying? I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger, but they’re all scared — honestly. They’re just trying to protect their record, Schmo.”

Paul is 6-0 as a professionally licensed boxer, which includes wins over several former UFC and MMA champions. Specifically, The Problem Child picked up a unanimous decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October 2022. Prior to that, Paul earned back-to-back victories against ex-170-pound UFC king Tyron Woodley — which includes a knockout in their second bout. Paul also took out former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO in April 2021.

Considering the three mixed martial artists were over the age of 35 when he boxed them — and Silva was 47 — The Problem Child has a reputation for boxing older athletes. He’s been adamant about taking on a younger combatant next, and specifically, he’s been eyeing a bout with 23-year-old undefeated boxer Tommy Fury.

Cerrone Retired on the Worst Skid of His Professional Career

Cowboy didn’t get the riding-of-into-the-sunset moment that he and his fans had hoped for. He stepped into the cage last summer against Miller in hopes of halting a six-fight winless streak. But, that didn’t happen. Miller caught Cowboy in a guillotine choke and forced the tap.

Cerrone walked away from mixed martial arts with a professional record of 36-17 with two no-contests. His last win came in May 2019 when he beat Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision as a UFC Fight Night headliner.