Mike Tyson Shows Big Interest in Boxing Star, But Must Be ‘This Year’

Fifty-five-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson is down for a scrap with social media sensation Jake Paul, but it has to be “this year.”

That’s what “Iron Mike” told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance on the comedian’s late-night talk show.

Tyson, who turns 56 later this month, returned to the boxing ring in 2020 when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. And he didn’t shy away from the idea of boxing Paul (5-0).

“That could be very interesting,” Tyson said via Bloody Elbow. “I never really took it serious, but yeah, it could be really interesting.

“Everything is possible, yeah,” he continued. “But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year.”

Iron Mike then gave his take on “The Problem Child,” lauding Paul’s ability inside the ring as well as his presence in the sport.

“He’s skilled enough, yes,” Tyson said. “I’m gonna give it to him. He’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys that you guys don’t believe is a good enough fighter, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t. He’s beating people that he shouldn’t really be beating. We got to give him that credit.

“And he’s doing so much good for boxing. Listen, this guy got 70 million people following him every time he fights. Champions of the world don’t have that many people following them. So what he’s doing for boxing is just sensational. No one should be hating on that, he’s helping everyone get money. Why are people mad at him?”

Paul Answered on Twitter That They’re Going to Make ‘It Happen’

On Saturday, Paul responded to Tyson’s comments. And he appears all-in on the idea as well.

“Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity,” Paul tweeted. “This year we are making it happen.”

Paul announced last week that he’ll be boxing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 6 via Showtime PPV. Unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who is signed under Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, will also be on the card.

Both of their opponents have yet to be revealed, and it’s unclear if Tyson would consider fighting on the August date.

Bob Sapp Also Wants to Battle Tyson

The Problem Child isn’t the only combatant who wants to see Iron Mike inside the boxing ring. MMA star Bobb Sapp recently called out Tyson, stating that he wanted to rip Tyson’s “heart out and tear it to shreds.”

“Mike, now we all know what happened when you and I talked about the fight,” Sapp said in the video via BJPenn.com. “I sent you a photo along with this sentence: ‘Mike if you fight me I will rip your heart out and tear it to shreds.’ And it still applies.”

“As for you, Mike. I’ve got a challenge for you,” Sapp continued. “Since you stopped running, listen to me for a second. You and me and two of my best fighters vs two of your best fighters. Stand up, Marquess of Queensbury Rules. Because you’re too scared to fight one on one. I’ll take all of you on, punk boxers. I like little Michael. I like little Michael. That’s my challenge you know my age. Fight me. Or my crew.”

Tyson told TMZ back in 2020 that he and Sapps were in talks of an exhibition bout, but it never came to fruition.