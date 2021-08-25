UFC Superstar Slams Mike Tyson’s ‘Drug Addict Podcast’

Don’t expect to see a UFC superstar speaking with Mike Tyson on a podcast anytime soon.

First, on August 24, 2021, BJPenn.com shared an article about former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo claiming that Gable Steveson, who is an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, could one day defeat current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones inside the Octagon.

“The UFC can’t afford him,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports via BJPenn.com. “I’m sorry, they can afford him but they’re not gonna pay him, unfortunately, man. I do believe in the next couple of years he could beat a guy like Jon Jones or even Francis Ngannou. He’s the biggest threat because of his wrestling base which is extremely scary,” Cejudo said.

Well, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen apparently didn’t like “Triple C’s” take, calling him a “traitor” and then telling BJPenn.com to ask Cejudo about his “favorite topic,” Tyson.

“Henry’s a traitor. Ask him what he thinks of Mike Tyson, his favorite topic,” Sonnen tweeted.

Henry’s a traitor. Ask him what he thinks of Mike Tyson, his favorite topic. https://t.co/EwxAy9X7mj — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 24, 2021

Then, a fan asked Sonnen to ask Cejudo to help “The American Gangster” get onto Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. “Iron Mike” has had several fighters on his podcast, including Cejudo, Ngannou and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Hey Chael, you should ask @HenryCejudo to bring you on the @MikeTyson podcast sometime,” the user tweeted. “What do you think about that, Henry? lol.”

The American Gangster showed no interest in going on the popular podcast, tweeting: “Henry and the drug addict podcast can both spit in the wind.”

Henry and the drug addict podcast can both spit in the wind. https://t.co/bTQCQcGKx9 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 24, 2021

Tyson is known for enjoying marijuana, smoking it frequently while filming his podcast. He also owns Tyson Ranch which is a cannabis packaging and licensing company.

And this is not the first time Sonnen took aim at Tyson, calling him a “drug addict” in the past.

Tyson Said He Smoked Marijuana Before Boxing Roy Jones Jr., Sonnen Said He Was ‘Disappointed’ By Iron Mike

After Iron Mike’s boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, Tyson said he had smoked marijuana before the bout.

“Absolutely, yes,” Tyson said to USA Today.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he continued. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking.”

Sonnen was not impressed to hear that Iron Mike smoked before the fight, going onto his YouTube show to rip into the boxing icon.

“[Tyson] came out after the fact to let the world know he was high prior to the fight,” The American Gangster said. “I don’t know what that is. That’s disappointing to me. I understand he is no longer a kid and kids are no longer looking up to him, if they ever were. But that still disappoints me.

“If you’re a drug addict, I just feel that you should do it the way kids that were drug addicts when I was growing up, keep it to yourself,” Sonnen said. “Be ashamed of it and do it behind the bar privately.”

Sonnen Continued, Saying Tyson ‘Is a Drug Addict’

The American Gangster then spoke about someone using CBD versus smoking marijuana to get medicinal benefits without the psychoactive component.

We can go around and around on this pot thing guys, I don’t know where you guys stand but I will tell you this and I’ll make this statement to you. You can tell me all the good that it does for your ankle or your clarity or your anxiety. If I tell you, ‘Great, I have something that will do all those things but it doesn’t make you high (CBD),’ you stop arguing. He’s a drug addict and he went into the ring high. And he disclosed that to the audience after the fact and it was disappointing. And it was bizarre. And as a man of courage, who showed tremendous courage, show the courage to simply say, ‘I like to get high.’ Be a man about it.

