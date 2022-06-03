Mike Tyson Thinks Conor McGregor Should Avoid Fight With UFC Star

Boxing icon Mike Tyson believes Conor McGregor should avoid fighting Tony Ferguson in his UFC comeback.

“Iron Mike” recently spoke with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo on “The Fight Card” podcast. During their conversation, they discussed McGregor’s next steps as a mixed martial artist.

Tyson believes McGregor should get his “feet wet” before taking on the UFC elite, which includes “El Cucuy.”

“After a defeat, you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet,” Tyson said via MMA Junkie.

“Conor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do: win excitingly,” Iron Mike continued.

Cejudo pitched Ferguson’s name as a possible opponent for “Notorious.” Ferguson is ranked No. 9 at lightweight, as per the official UFC rankings, and he’s currently on a 0-4 skid. Ferguson’s name has been thrown out by many in the MMA community as a viable opponent for McGregor.

But, Tyson sees Ferguson as a “big-time guy,” and that McGregor should have three fights before taking on top-ranked combatants.

“Well, that’s a tough fight,” Tyson said. “He’s a warrior, regardless if he loses. He makes exciting fights. It’s hard to beat that guy. … No big-time guy, let him get three fights and build his confidence back up. Every fight the opponent goes to a higher level.”

Cejudo then agreed with Tyson.

“I agree with you, 110 percent,” Cejudo said. “Because if this guy keeps taking killers, he’s just going to lose, man.

McGregor’s Recovery Is Going Well, Choosing to Focus on MMA Rather Than Boxing

Sky Sports caught up with McGregor last week and asked him about his recovery. The Irishman is optimistic that he’ll be back to full-blown training soon.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.” McGregor said via the outlet. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

Although McGregor plans to box again, he’s putting his focus on his Octagon return.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” McGregor continued. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

Ferguson Suffered His 4th Loss in a Row Last Month at UFC 274

Ferguson walked into the Octagon last month and he was on a mission to halt his 0-3 losing streak. He drew former multiple-time Bellator lightweight Michael Chandler, and the two battled during the UFC 274 featured bout.

El Cucuy turned in a good performance during the first round of the fight, hurting and dropping Chandler while also landing powerful strikes from his back.

His fortune changed early into the second frame, however. Chandler landed a devastating head kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.