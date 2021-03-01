Mike Tyson vs. Biggest Rival: ‘Soon-To-Be-Announced’

Don’t tell former heavyweight boxing champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield that their historic rivalry is over because it looks like the two legends will be meeting in a superfight trilogy capper later this year on Triller. Holyfield revealed the stunning news to The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire on Monday.

Pugmire tweeted, “.@holyfield tells me while training today that he expects to fight @MikeTyson for a third time in a soon-to-be-announced bout on @triller…”.

.@holyfield tells me while training today that he expects to fight @MikeTyson for a third time in a soon-to-be-announced bout on @triller and when I asked him if the card would include @TeofimoLopez, he responded that would be “cool.” “Now excuse me, I have to go jump rope.” — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 1, 2021

Tyson fought to a draw against Roy Jones Jr. in a pay-per-view boxing exhibition bout last year on Triller. Now the 54-year-old is apparently on his way to securing a superfight rematch against 58-year-old ex-champ Holyfield.

Holyfield already defeated Tyson twice. Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round in 1996 in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight championship history, but the second fight was highly controversial.

Holyfield won the rematch via disqualification in 1997 after Tyson bit chunks of Holyfield’s ears off in the infamous “bite fight”.

The men were bitter rivals, but they have since developed a strong friendship.

Now, the boxing legends could be sharing the ring together one more time, and Tyson would get another chance to finally beat his biggest rival.

READ NEXT: Complete Guide To Pro Boxing’s Championship System

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel