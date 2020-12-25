MMA Legend Slams Dana White: ‘You Are So Pathetic’

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White shared a video on social media slamming the MMA media for its criticism of the promotion at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, White shared clips of different reporters and analysts questioning and condemning the UFC for attempting to run events without establishing robust COVID-19 protocols earlier this year. Watch below:

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don't let these people that don't matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

“Big” John McCarthy, longtime referee who has been at the forefront of MMA officiating for decades, was also included in the video. McCarthy has transitioned from refereeing to commentating and currently works for Bellator. He is also a co-host on the MMA podcast “Weighing In” alongside former Strikeforce champion and UFC fighter Josh Thomson.

In the video, White used a clip of McCarthy on his podcast saying, “lining your pockets with money is more important than the safety of the production staff and the people you have fighting.”

Big John recently reacted to being a part of White’s video, saying that he was taken out of context and that White’s video was “clickbait.” McCarthy also clarified that he made the comment featured in the video during the promotion’s two-month hiatus at the start of the pandemic.

“Here’s a guy that says ‘I don’t give a f*** about the media,” McCarthy said via BJPenn.com. “First off, I don’t even look at us as media, but that’s okay, but then he always complains about clickbait. ‘These media guys and that clickbait bulls*** that they do…’ What the f*** did you and your little team do, man? You little clickbait b****. You are so pathetic.”

“You need to have your own little pat on the back—okay let me pat you on the back—because you took everything [the media said] out of context,” McCarthy continued. “You made it to where you were the hero. Congratulations hero Dana. Oh, let me bow down to you. Unbelievable. My God. When are you going to figure out—you know what—don’t worry about it. Do your thing, you did great.

“The UFC had a fantastic year, but let’s be honest about everything that occurred, and let’s be honest about your video, because your video is clickbait and it’s bulls*** and it’s out of context.”

