Movsar Evloev Suggests UFC Legends Were Doping

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev suggested that several MMA legends were doping and fell off only after drug testing was introduced.

Evloev takes on UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 for the undisputed 145 lbs title.

Ahead of the bout, he was asked if he thinks Volkanovski is the best featherweight of all time, and he does, because he thinks Jose Aldo’s performance dropped off after the UFC started drug testing its athletes.

Movsar Evloev Questions Jose Aldo & Other MMA Legends

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Evloev questioned Aldo and other MMA legends, including Anderson Silva and Anthony Pettis, because he feels their performances declined after the UFC began drug testing its athletes.

“I think Volk is better than Aldo just because he’s a more complete fighter. Aldo was great until they did doping tests – then he goes down. Everyone knows that. I think only Jon Jones stayed on the same level after doping tests. Everybody else go down like (Anderson) Silva, (Anthony) Pettis. Pettis was great before they started testing. Yeah, they are talented but looks like the stuff they used helped them before, like Vitor Belfort. I respect all these fighters, but we know the story, right?” Evloev said.

Silva was suspended for PEDs in the past, but Aldo and Pettis haven’t, so, interestingly, Evloev singled them out even though they weren’t tied to PEDs.

Movsar Evloev Considering Move to Lightweight

As Evloev gets older, he is also getting bigger, and he said his time in the featherweight division won’t last much longer because he is already having a hard time cutting down to 145 lbs, given that he cuts 26 lbs to make the weight class.

“I’m getting bigger every day, so one day, I don’t know how long it will take, but one day I need to move up. Because now I need to cut about 26 pounds to be featherweight,” Evloev said.

Evloev is about even-money odds to defeat Volkanovski at UFC 333 in what is one of the most intriguing fights for the remainder of 2026 between the two best MMA featherweight fighters in the sport today.