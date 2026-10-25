Movsar Evloev Reacts After TKO Loss at UFC 333

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev reacted to his second-round TKO loss in the main event of UFC 333.

After going 20-0 in his MMA career, including a 10-0 mark in the UFC, Evloev finally got a chance to fight for the belt when he fought UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the headliner of UFC 333.

Unfortunately for Evloev, though, the fight couldn’t have gone any worse for him, as he suffered a brutal second-round knockout win against the legend Volkanovski.

Movsar Evloev Reacts to Bad Loss

Speaking to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier following his loss to Volkanovski at UFC 333, Evloev shared his immediate reaction to losing for the first time in MMA.

“It was a terrible fight. He’s like good wine. Older, stronger, better. He’s truly a legend. He’s still good and I’m grateful for this opportunity to be here. This is great land, and I love my brothers here. Thank you, Abu Dhabi,” Evloev said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I didn’t prove that I’m the best. I’m not yet. Maybe we’ll try again. I need to go home, take some rest and recovery my injuries. But like I said, Alex is a great champion, and I’m glad to be here to share the cage with him. Better to lose to the guy like him than to somebody who is not good like him. Thank you.”

What Will Movsar Evloev Do Next?

This was a tough loss for Evloev, as it was the first time in his mixed martial arts career that he tasted defeat, and you never know how a fighter will react and recover from that.

To make matters worse, Evloev was finished in devastating fashion, which is not something any fighter wants to experience.

The other question is, will the UFC cut him? It’s clear that the promotion is not a fan of Evloev’s fighting style, which is why it took so long for him to get a title shot in the first place.

We’ll have to wait and see what the matchmakers want to do with Evloev, but there is no doubt this was a really tough loss for the Russian.