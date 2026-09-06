Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong UFC 332 Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds have been revealed for the upcoming UFC 332 main event between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong.

After Valentina Shevchenko vacated the UFC women’s flyweight title due to injury, the UFC called upon Silva and Cong to fill the void at UFC 332, which takes place on October 3 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two will battle it out, with the winner being crowned the new UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong Betting Odds

Now that Silva vs. Wang is official for UFC 332, we have the betting odds for the fight. Here are the opening betting odds for the upcoming UFC women’s flyweight title bout:

Natalia Silva -250

Wang Cong +205

Who Wins at UFC 332?

Silva is the rightful favorite to win the UFC 332 main event, but it doesn’t mean that she’s a lock by any means to win this fight.

Both Silva and Wang are strikers for the most part, meaning both women will get their chances to land punches. Silva is the faster fighter, but Wang has a bit more power, so it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out if it indeed stays standing, as most fans expect it to.

If this fight goes to the ground, that’s where Silva should have the biggest advantage. Although she doesn’t generally take her opponents to the mat, the times she has done so, Silva has looked good on the ground, especially when she gets into top position.

If Silva can get Wang to the mat, she should certainly have the advantage on the ground if she can get into Wang’s guard and rain down punches. If Silva can get her back, then she could potentially even submit her, as Wang’s lone loss in the UFC came in 2024 when Gabriella Fernandes tapped her out.

Although the new UFC 332 headliner isn’t the best fight in the world, it’s still a fascinating matchup between two of the best women’s flyweights in the world, and it should be a fun fight for as long as it lasts, especially if the fight mostly takes place on the feet.