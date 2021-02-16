On Fighting Nate Diaz: ‘He Would Have No Brain Cells Left’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is planning to compete in the coming months and No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington is confident he won’t be the opponent.

Diaz recently challenged No. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira to a scrap, but it doesn’t appear those fights will happen in the near future. Oliveira declined Diaz’s challenge as he wants to fight for the championship. Although Poirier has shown interest in fighting Diaz, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani the UFC is looking to book Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 in the summer.

Diaz has made it clear he wants to fight someone who is coming off a victory and hopes to compete at welterweight or at a 165-pound catchweight.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington was asked about fighting Diaz.

Covington is coming off a dominant victory over former 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley in September and is 8-1 in his last nine, with his sole loss coming at the hands of current champ Kamaru Usman. From a rankings standpoint, a fight between Diaz and Covington wouldn’t make sense. However, Diaz, who isn’t ranked in the top 15 of any division, is one of the biggest names in the promotion and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him fighting a top-five fighter because of his name value.

While speaking with the outlet, “Chaos” said that Diaz “knows” how a fight would go down and it would be the “worst thing” to ever happen in the fighter’s career.

“[Diaz] won’t fight me,” Covington said. “That ‘Stockton Soyboy’ knows he gets slapped up by MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’) bombs all day. He has no chance and he knows that. So, he doesn’t even spit my name out of his mouth because he knows what comes with that and it’s a really bad, losing paycheck, and the worst thing he’s ever had in his career.

“I would beat that guy silly. He would have no brain cells left. And he doesn’t have a lot of brain cells as it is. The guy is completely fried, man. He’s got about one or two brain cells left. So, I’d almost feel bad to just do him like that, just completely take every last one.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’