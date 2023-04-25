Nate Diaz Reacts to Arrest Warrant & Felony Charge After Choking Allegation

Former UFC contender Nate Diaz says he used self-defense to protect himself during an altercation in New Orleans last weekend.

Diaz attended a Misfits Boxing event to support his teammate and friend Chris Avila, who competed on the card on Friday night. Footage later went viral of Diaz choking a man unconscious after the event ended. In a statement to Heavy, New Orleans police confirmed they arrived on Bourbon Street around 2:00 am on Saturday after receiving a call about a “large altercation.”

Once there, a “witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious.” Police said the man “was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid.

“After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz.”

Diaz was charged with second-degree battery, a felony in Louisiana that carries “up to eight years in prison, with or without hard labor or a fine reaching $2,000, or both,” according to Ambeau Law Firm. Watch the video of the altercation below via the embedded tweet:

Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in New Orleans brawl pic.twitter.com/o3Fgs5tDB0 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 22, 2023

Diaz Names Rodney Petersen As Other Man, Says He ‘Acted Entirely in Self-Defense’

When the video of Diaz using a guillotine choke on the man was passed around social media, many pointed out that the unnamed individual appeared to be Rodney Petersen — a TikTok creator best known for resembling Logan Paul.

Petersen later confirmed it was him. “So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” Petersen said in a video shared on social media. “But I’m telling you what. I’m going to knock him the f*** out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. Did you think I was Logan? What the f***?”

He also showed the back of his head, which appeared bloody. See below:

The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result… [🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s representative, gave a statement to MMA Fighting regarding the arrest warrant on Tuesday. And in it, Diaz claimed he was “aggressively pursued” by Petersen. Further, Diaz said he used self-defense after Petersen had the “intention of engaging him.”

“Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans,” Rosenfield said.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Rosenfield did not include when Diaz would turn himself in to authorities.

According to Smooth Comp, Petersen boasts a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has earned 13 wins including 10 via submission.

Diaz Threw a Bottle at Chase DeMoor During the Misfits Boxing Event, DeMoor Said He Was a Part of the Bourbon Street Altercation

Reality television star Chase DeMoor fought during the Misfits Boxing event and was disqualified after landing several punches on a downed opponent. Diaz and DeMoor got into it during the card as well with video showing Diaz throwing a bottle at DeMoor. See the incident below:

Nate Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor and incited a scuffle at tonight's Misfits Boxing event. 😬 🎥 @MisFitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jfwRta3hdu — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 22, 2023

DeMoor reacted via Twitter to Diaz’s statement, saying that the fighter was “very drunk” and mistook Petersen for Logan Paul. DeMoor also said Diaz “sent his goons” after him and they “jumped” him.