Nate Diaz’s Fight Challenge Rejected: ‘Makes No Sense’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz had the MMA community’s attention yesterday and he revealed major news about his fighting future.

Diaz, who hasn’t fought since November 2019, told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he wants to fight at least twice in 2021 and hopes to return to the UFC’s Octagon in a few months.

He listed two names as possible opponents, No. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Charles Oliveira. Diaz said he doesn’t want to compete at 155 pounds, however, eyeing a welterweight or catchweight bout against either of the two fighters.

After the interview was released on Tuesday, Oliveira’s head coach Diego Lima shot down Diaz’s challenge, saying that “Du Bronx’s” goal is to win the lightweight title. He sent a statement to AG Fight and it reads:

To be honest, it is a struggle that theoretically makes no sense to us. Nate is not active, much less ranked. It is a fight that would only happen for financial reasons. But even so, I don’t think it would be beneficial at this point. We know that McGregor sells a lot. Really who he faces bomb. Nate is not at that level. Our goal is the belt. Even if it is very financially worthwhile, today I do not see this struggle adding to Charles’ career. The goal is only one, the lightweight title.

Oliveira is riding an eight-fight win streak and is coming off the biggest win of his career, defeating Tony Ferguson in December.

