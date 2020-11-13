Nate Diaz Challenged: ‘Let’s See Who’s the Real Gangster’

No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is ready to get back to competition and he has a man from Stockton in his crosshairs. “Durinho” challenged Nate Diaz to a grappling match that would take place in Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground promotion.

Burns is the likely next opponent for welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, however the fight has not been booked, making it likely that Burns won’t fight inside the Octagon until at least the first quarter of 2021.

So, finding out soon who “the real gangster” is between himself and Diaz will suffice for the Brazilian. He also has financial stakes in mind.

“So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple!” Burns tweeted on Thursday. “Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209 so I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say?”

Diaz has yet to respond to Burns’ challenge.

Diaz hasn’t competed since his match with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. Diaz lost the fight by doctor’s stoppage between the third and fourth rounds.

Since moving back up to the UFC welterweight division, Durinho has gone 6-0 with wins over the likes of former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, two-time UFC title challenger Demian Maia and fan-favorite Gunnar Nelson.

