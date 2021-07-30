Nate Diaz Challenged to Bet: ‘Don’t Be Scared’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has repeatedly been challenged to a megafight by Gilbert Burns in what would be a blistering battle between two top UFC welterweight stars. But since Diaz hasn’t answered the call, Burns has now added an intriguing betting option to the proposal. Burns essentially wants to bet Diaz $200,000 on the fight. Burns sent his offer to Diaz via social media on Friday.

He posted, “Hey guys, when I was fighting @NateDiaz209 was running his mouth. Now I’m free, and he is free, he is running away. @NateDiaz209 let’s fight at MSG for 5 rounds. Loser has to pay the winner extra $200K…Niteroi RJ vs Stockton CA.#DontBeScaredHomie”.

Burns is coming off a win against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 264. Diaz is coming off a five-round decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

While the loss to Edwards made it two straight setbacks for Diaz in the UFC’s stacked 170-pound division, the 36-year-old remains one of the most popular fighters in the sport.

That means other UFC fighters want to fight him no matter where he’s ranked in the division, and that’s good for Diaz and his many fans right now because Diaz is unranked.

Burns is ranked No. 2 behind Colby Covington as the top contender. But Burns was stopped in his quest for UFC gold by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in February, so he’ll have to wait for another chance to come back around.

After Burns beats Thompson, he told the media he’d be down to fight either Diaz, Edwards, or Jorge Masvidal next while he waits in that long line for his next title shot.

But Burns has yet to receive any of the fights he wants next, so now he’s upping the ante.

