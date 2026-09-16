Nate Diaz Says Conor McGregor Trilogy Will Happen

Fan favorite Nate Diaz says that a trilogy match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor is still going to happen one day.

Diaz and McGregor memorably fought twice in 2016, with Diaz upsetting McGregor in the pair’s first bout at UFC 196 before McGregor got revenge with a majority-decision win in their rematch at UFC 202 later that year.

Though Diaz is no longer in the UFC, McGregor only has one more fight left on his current UFC contract, which makes it possible for these two to fight again once McGregor leaves the UFC, something that Diaz says is going to happen.

Nate Diaz Confident in Conor McGregor Trilogy

Speaking to reporters at the Ki MMA press conference welcoming Scott Coker’s new MMA promotion, Diaz was asked about the potential of a McGregor trilogy bout, and he said that it’s going to happen.

“Conor is an (expletive), but Conor is a fighter. He’s someone you want to see. I’m not trying to kill him off. I’m not trying to be killed off by a guy trying to make a comeback. I’m trying to fight a big fight to move up in the fight program. I feel bad for him. I hope he does good. Positive vibes for the comeback. I’ll start whooping ass and doing good, and then I’m going to whoop his ass,” Diaz said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Trilogy Could Be in Boxing

Although Diaz and McGregor’s first two bouts took place inside the Octagon, there is no sure thing that a trilogy bout would also take place in MMA.

The trilogy fight between these two could very well take place in boxing, something that would limit the damage that McGregor could potentially take to his legs, as he has torn both of his ACLs during his MMA career.

Plus, both Diaz and McGregor have competed in professional boxing contests in the past, so it would stand to reason that their trilogy fight, if it were to happen, could be a boxing match, too.

Their trilogy could happen in MMA, of course, but it would be very unlikely to take place in the UFC.