Conor McGregor Takes Shot at Nate Diaz After Loss to Mike Perry

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a shot at his longtime rival, Nate Diaz, after he lost by TKO to Mike Perry at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano.

Diaz was stopped due to cuts against Perry in the co-main event of last night’s inaugural MMA card on Netflix. The 41-year-old Diaz returned after nearly four years away from mixed martial arts only to receive a beating from Perry, who cut Diaz’s face open in several places, leading to a fight that looked more like a crimson-laden crime scene. In the end, the corner stopped the fight as Diaz could not see anything with so much blood pouring into his eyes.

Over in the UFC, just before Diaz and Perry fought, UFC president Dana White announced that McGregor is making his own comeback to MMA after five years away when he battles Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 329 in July. Diaz and McGregor, of course, famously fought twice inside the Octagon a decade ago, and there were rumors they may have a trilogy bout in the UFC this summer. But Diaz instead chose to fight Perry in MVP MMA, with White suggesting he was getting a monster payday to take the fight on Netflix.

Conor McGregor Takes a Shot at Nate Diaz

Taking to social media the day after his fight with Holloway was announced, and a day after Perry beat up Diaz and cut his face open at MVP MMA, McGregor took a shot at Diaz, suggesting that his poor performance showed that he made a good decision by declining to fight the Irishman.

“I see why @NateDiaz209 didn’t take the fight lol. Anyway here’s to when I get my hands on you, you lanky streak of piss. #TrilogyAndIGonnaNeedMyMoney,” McGregor wrote on X.

With Diaz losing to Perry at MVP MMA, the chances of a McGregor trilogy bout now seem slim, though if he can defeat Perry in a rematch, perhaps McGregor would once again be interested.

Conor McGregor Fights Max Holloway at UFC 329

McGregor returns on July 11 at UFC 329 when he battles Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch. The betting odds for this bout have Holloway listed as the favorite, though it should be noted that when these two first fought way back in 2013, McGregor won the fight by unanimous decision after he took Holloway down to the mat and controlled him with his grappling after tearing his ACL. It was the only fight in McGregor’s UFC career where he used his grappling to win.

In this rematch, fans are surely hoping that McGregor and Holloway will stand and trade, which should lead to a fun and exciting matchup between two men who are known for their striking. McGregor has true one-punch KO power, while Holloway has more of a death-by-1000-cuts type of approach to his fighting style. It is also worth noting that this fight will take place in the UFC welterweight division, a weight class McGregor has competed in several times during his UFC career, while for Holloway, it will be his first time competing at 170 lbs. The heavier weight class likely favors McGregor, but again, the odds are bearish on his chances to win this fight, as early money has been pouring in on Holloway at the sportsbooks to win the fight.