Nate Diaz Appears to Reveal Who He Wants to Fight Next

UFC superstar Nate Diaz recently took to Twitter and hinted at a fighter who may be in his crosshairs.

He shared a clip of the No. 4-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque, who has challenged Diaz several times in the past. The clip Diaz posted on Twitter was when “The Silent Assassin” finished former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the first round via submission in March 2021. In the video, Luque called out Diaz.

Diaz shared the fist emoji along with the clip, presumably entertaining the idea. See Diaz’s tweet below:

“I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz,” Luque said. “I’ve called him out in the past and he didn’t respond. I think right now I got a big win, I got a great streak coming on and man, my style, it matches perfect. I’m going to go forward, I’m going to punch everybody in the face to try and get that knockout, every single minute and I think Nate is a perfect fight. Let’s go!”

As mentioned, Luque has challenged Diaz many times before, however the Stockton, California, native has never really publicly entertained the idea. But now it appears he is, and it’s likely due to Luque’s recent streak. The Silent Assassin is on a four-fight win streak, which includes his last victory, a submission win over Michael Chiesa in August 2021.

Luque is 10-1 in his last 11 bouts, losing only to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in 2019.

The Silent Assassin is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC’s loaded 170-pound division, boasting a professional record of 21-7 with 11 wins coming by KO/TKO and eight by submission.

Diaz is known for challenging himself against tough opponents and he likely looks at Luque as just that. Diaz last fought in June 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision to No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.

