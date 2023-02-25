Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz’s Future: ‘I Think That’s Next’

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz may clash with Jake Paul next, should “The Problem Child” get past Tommy Fury on Sunday. That’s what the YouTuber-turned-boxer said during a recent interview on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour.”

Diaz is arguably the biggest free agent in combat sports right now as he left the UFC after fighting out his contract in September. Paul is matched up with Tommy Fury for a cruiserweight bout, and they’ll battle on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

While speaking with the show’s host Ariel Helwani this week, Paul pointed to Diaz as being a possible next opponent after “TNT,” the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

“I think they are ready,” Paul said. “I’m getting through Sunday and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.”

Paul Is Planning to Fight in MMA, Wants to Box Diaz & Then Face Him in an MMA Match

Diaz has been virtually quiet since parting ways with the UFC. He has expressed on several occasions that he wants to compete in boxing and other martial arts like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. And apparently, Paul would like to meet Diaz in an MMA match after their initial boxing bout.

“I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is like fully aligned on that yet,” Paul said. “Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead a**.”

Paul and the PFL announced in January that the social media sensation had signed with them. The plan is for Paul to make his mixed martial arts debut with the promotion, while also acting as Head of Fighter Advocacy.

Paul Wants Fights ‘Against Real Fighters,’ Would Choose Diaz Over KSI

Paul and fellow YouTube superstar KSI have been on a boxing collision course for years. KSI has also laced up the gloves on multiple occasions. And although The Problem Child recognizes a match between himself and KSI would be highly intriguing for their fans — and major for the influencer-boxing world as a whole — he would pick a battle with Diaz over the Englishman.

“It is just more interesting,” Paul said in regards to boxing Diaz instead of KSI next. “I think the real fight world and combat sports world would be highly engaged with that fight. I think the internet will love me vs. KSI and the younger kids, but like I said, I’m on the path to be a world champion. I like fights against real fighters.”

The Problem Child is 6-0 as a professional boxer. He’s added three former mixed martial arts champions to his mantel in the past few years. Most recently, he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in October. Prior to that, Paul earned back-to-back victories against ex-UFC welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley. He also defeated former Bellator and ONE 170-pound champion via first-round TKO.