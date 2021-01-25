UFC Superstar Nate Diaz: ‘No One Can Do Me Like That’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz has been active on social media the past few days, angling for a match and also taking shots at fighters. On Saturday, No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier defeated No. 4 ranked Conor McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO.

After the fight, Poirier revealed one of the potential opponents he’s interested in fighting next is Diaz. On Sunday, Diaz responded with a picture of them facing off, writing, “I’m training to whoop ur a** next. Be about it don’t talk about it.”

The two were briefly scheduled for a fight in 2018 but Poirier pulled out due to injury.

On Monday, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Kavanagh revealed that McGregor wants to fight Poirier in a trilogy match next. They are 1-1 and Kavanagh wants the third fight, which he hopes would happen before summer, to be for the vacant lightweight title.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch,” Kavanagh said via ESPN. “We would love the rematch. I doubt that Dustin is against that.

“If we could get the rematch before the summer, that will be amazing. If it’s not to be, well, then I guess I don’t really know. Maybe he drifts off into boxing.”

A few hours after the interview was shared online, Diaz took to Twitter, writing, “U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov) that ran off and didn’t want none especially wit me, how u gonna fight for a title? I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life ..lol lightweight division”

Poirier, McGregor and No. 1 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje, who took a shot at Diaz on Sunday, have all been submitted by current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

