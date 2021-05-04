UFC Superstar Nate Diaz’s Fight Postponed: Report

Fight fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the return of UFC superstar Nate Diaz, according to a recent report.

Yahoo Sport’s Kevin Iole reported on Monday night that Diaz’s fight with No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards has been postponed until next month. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting as well.

The two were set to fight at UFC 262 on May 15 in the promotion’s first-ever five-round co-main event not involving a title. According to Iole, the two will meet at UFC 263 on June 12.

Iole reported that Diaz has suffered a “minor injury,” however the setback won’t delay his return too long.

Diaz hasn’t fought since November 2019, when he competed against Jorge Masvidal for the “Baddest Motherf*****” title. Edwards competed in March against Belal Muhammad and the fight was ruled a no-contest after “Rocky” poked Muhammad in the eye. Muhammad could not see out of the eye and the fight was called off.

UFC 262 is headlined by the vacant lightweight championship title fight between No. 3-ranked Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler. It will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, in front of a sold-out crowd.

UFC 263, the card that will now feature Diaz as per the report, is headlined by the middleweight title fight between champ Israel Adesanya and No. 3-ranked 185-pounder Marvin Vettori. The flyweight title rematch between champ Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1-ranked 125-pounder Brandon Moreno is scheduled for the co-main event. The event is set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

