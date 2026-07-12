Nate Diaz Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

MMA legend Nate Diaz shared his prediction for the rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway tonight at UFC 329.

McGregor and Holloway meet in a highly anticipated fight that serves as the headliner of UFC 329, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the fight just a few hours away, Diaz — who famously upset McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016 — shared his prediction for the bout.

Nate Diaz Shares Prediction Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Taking to social media, Diaz shared his prediction for tonight’s main event between McGregor and Holloway.

“People trippin I got Conor by finish in round 2 or Max if it goes 5 it’s gonna be a good fight,” Diaz wrote on X.

People trippin I got Conor by finish in round 2 or Max if it goes 5 it’s gonna be a good fight 👊🏼 https://t.co/ri3UYD2yHk — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 11, 2026

Diaz is referring to the shifting odds in the prediction markets, as late money has come in on Holloway with the fight just hours away.

As Diaz said, McGregor has the potential to score an early knockout on Holloway in this fight. But if the bout goes late, you have to give Holloway the advantage.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Odds

With the fight coming up in a few hours, Holloway has swelled to a -305 favorite, with McGregor as a +255 betting underdog according to the betting odds.

While the line did go down to around -205 at one point for Holloway, it has gone back up by a full dollar as big bettors are coming around late on pumping on action on Holloway to win as the favorite.

While McGregor certainly has one-punch KO power, Holloway has been far more active in recent years. He is also the younger fighter, and he has significantly better cardio, so if the fight lasts long, then he should get his hand raised.

But if McGregor can land a bomb early on, then he’ll have a chance to pull off a huge upset in the UFC 329 headliner.

We’ll see how this fight plays out soon, but for anyone who cares about what Diaz thinks, he believes it’s either going to be an early McGregor knockout or a Holloway win by decision in the event the fight goes long.