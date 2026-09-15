Nate Diaz Trashes ‘Punching Bag’ Ilia Topuria

MMA legend trashed “punching bag” Ilia Topuria, getting him back after the former UFC lightweight champion said the same thing about him.

After Diaz was busted open and lost via cut stoppage TKO to Nate Diaz earlier this year at MVP MMA 1, Topuria said that Diaz. Now, Diaz called Topuria the same after he was smashed by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Nate Diaz Rips Ilia Topuria

Speaking to reporters at the Ki MMA press conference, where he was a guest of honor, Diaz ripped into Topuria for what he said about him when asked if he wanted to see a rematch between Topuria and Gaethje.

“I don’t really give an (expletive) about what they do, but Ilia is lame as (expletive). He’s (expletive) lame. He’s a punching bag. He called me a punching bag, he’s an (expletive) punching bag. He got his ass whooped,” Diaz said (via MMAFighting.com).

Nate Diaz Interested in Fighting for Ki MMA

When asked if he has any interest in fighting for Ki MMA, Diaz said he absolutely wants to fight for the promotion, especially since they have a ring instead of a cage, though he has no idea whom he could be fighting against.

“A hundred percent. Especially if there’s a ring involved. I’m going to be fighting everywhere for a cool minute. I’m trying to come up and see, no one’s that impressive right now. For the moment, there’s impressive people out there for sure, but none’s that impressive at the moment. I’m going to be out until, I’m going to say, January, minimum. Before halfway through the year I would like to fight next year, but I’m trying to get active, at least two fights next year, but I’m trying to get some shit done. I’m trying to whip some (expletive) ass,” Diaz said.

We’ll see what happens with Diaz, but with Ki MMA promoter Scott Coker saying that his new organization will have superfights to go along with a tournament format, it does make a lot of sense for Coker and Ki MMA to give Diaz a contract with the promotion.