Nate Diaz Rips ‘Dumbf***’ UFC Headliner After ‘Power Slap’ Comments

Top-ranked UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith was labeled a “dumbf***” by Nate Diaz after praising the Power Slap league.

Power Slap is a slap-fighting organization headed by UFC president Dana White, and according to Smith, he “can’t get enough” of it, although he admits many fight fans find it “gross.”

“I’ve been saying it for f****** months: I cannot get enough of the Power Slap league,” Smith said while appearing on MMA on Sirius XM. “My body is ready for a pay-per-view. I will pay it. I don’t care how much it costs — I’ll pre-pay. I’ll pre-pay the next 10. I love it. I don’t know why, I can’t give you a reason. Maybe because I was there during the pilot of it and I’ve seen it in person.

“I got to meet these guys and I got to talk to them. And you guys know what? Imagine what you think some of these guys would be like that are involved in the Power Slap league. Just think about it like, what kind of person you think would do it. That’s exactly how they are. And I am a fan of chaos. These guys are goddamn maniacs. There’s something wrong with them. There’s something not right, they got a couple screws loose — and they’re my type of people. I love them, I loved every second of it. I love talking to them, I support them.

“I know a lot of people hate it. I know that a lot of people think its gross. I love combat sports — I don’t even know if I’d call it a sport. It might not be. But, I love it.”

Diaz Tweeted That Smith Was a ‘Dumbf***’

Well, Diaz took notice of “Lionheart’s” comments. Replying to a tweet from BJPenn.com which shared an article it published about Smith’s Power Slap love, Diaz wrote: “Anthony smith is a dumbf***.”

Diaz isn’t the only combatant who disagrees with Smith’s infatuation. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman said he liked Power Slap when it started, but now he has difficulty turning it on. “There is def a crowd for it,” Weidman tweeted. “I liked it in the beginning but now I have a hard time watching dudes just get knocked out with no way to protect themselves.”

Power Slap has drawn heavy criticism from fans and media alike due to the nature of the league’s defensive approach. A participant cannot defend themselves when they’re slapped, removing all notion of the classic “hit and don’t get hit” mantra in MMA and boxing. However, the promotion continues to press on. The fourth episode of the league’s “Power Slap: Road To the Title” competition show is slated to air on UFC Fight Pass on February 8.

Diaz Is Potentially the Biggest Free Agent in Combat Sports

Diaz is no longer under contract with the UFC, and considering his star power, he’s likely fielding offers from several promoters in multiple disciplines. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and ex-UFC middleweight king Luke Rockhold have both joined Diaz as players in the open market as well.

Diaz last fought at UFC 279 in September when he took out fellow “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round guillotine choke.