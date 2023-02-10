Nate Diaz Roasts Multiple UFC Stars: ‘Scared P*ssys’

Mixed martial arts icon Nate Diaz had some choice words for three men he had been linked to during his UFC run.

Diaz, who parted ways with the promotion after his UFC 279 main event win over Tony Ferguson in September, took to Twitter this week to roast ex-lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier and top-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m 3-0 in the UFC against C*mshot, Kabib,and Dustin porier do to them being scared p*ssys,” Diaz wrote on February 10. “Sleep with that.”

Diaz and Chimaev were scheduled to clash at 170 pounds for UFC 279, but “Borz” missed weight by nearly 10 pounds and Ferguson was slotted in to fight Diaz instead. Further, Diaz and Poirier were supposed to co-headline UFC 230 in November 2018; however, the fight fell apart after reports came out that “The Diamond” suffered an injury. The match was never rescheduled.

And former Nurmagomedov, the two were never officially paired up for an event. But, Diaz has maintained for years that he slapped “The Eagle” at a World Series of Fighting event years back.

Diaz’s Tweet Sparks Reaction From Poirier: ‘Tell the Truth’

Poirier took notice of Diaz’s tweet, and he fired right back, telling him to “tell the truth” about their contest — insinuating that there was more to the story than him just pulling out with an injury.

“Shut ya b*tcha** up, tell the truth about our match up hoe,” Poirier wrote.

Diaz didn’t go without replying. “Ur a p*ssy like the other 2 when shit got hot u b****** out of the fight 3-0,” Diaz responded. “Real fighter me vs real p*ssys you.”

Chimaev Claimed Diaz Was Offered Millions More to Fight Him After Weight Miss, Diaz Responded

In a recent interview with the “Captain Hardcore” YouTube channel, Chimaev said that Diaz was offered an extra $2 million to fight him after Borz failed on the scale. And the cash would’ve come from Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

“I offered everything to Diaz, all my money to make it happen,” Chimaev said. “Then Ramzan Akhmatovich called me and told me that he was ready to pay Diaz even $2,000,000 for the fight. I told Nate that they called and offered more money. But he refused anyway. He wasn’t happy to fight me from the beginning, he just found another option.”

Chimaev said he was set to make $1 million and pay-per-view points when he was scheduled to fight Diaz. After he fell to the co-main event opposite Kevin Holland, Borz said he only made $1 million.

Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield shared a statement with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, which refuted Chimaev’s claim.

“It is fun fiction for Khamzat,” the statement reads. “Just lacks a shred of truth, including what he was supposed to make. At what point in Khamzat’s fairy tale did he ask Nate? When he tapped out of his weight cut in 2am? When he was being held in isolation at the UFC PI so the story wouldn’t get out. The only millions that were negotiated on that Friday were the million more that we got for fighting Tony after Khamzat was not professional enough to show up for the fight we asked for.”

Diaz posted his own tweet on the matter as well. Sharing a cap emoji – which in internet slang is used to call something a lie – Diaz wrote, “U were shared (laughing emoji).”