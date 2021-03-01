UFC’s Nate Diaz Slams Superstar: ‘B****a** Sellout’

One of the biggest names in MMA slammed another superstar on Sunday.

No. 4 ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal revealed over the weekend that he intends to return to the Octagon in “August or September” for a championship rematch against Kamaru Usman. The UFC has not confirmed the fight.

Masvidal worked as a Spanish color commentator for the Canelo vs. Yildirim boxing bout on Saturday night in Miami.

“Right now, I’m focused on me fighting for the belt which will be in August or September. We just got word on this, so you’re like the second person to actually know this right now…,” Masvidal said backstage after the event via Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson.

On Sunday, ESPN MMA shared a photo on Instagram of “Gamebred” with another of his recent quotes: “August, September, somebody’s getting baptized in my realm… The people are gonna like it when they find out who it is.”

Masvidal’s previous opponent, longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz, is not a fan of Gamebred’s news, however. The two fought for the “Baddest Motherf*****” title in November 2019 at UFC 244 and Masvidal won via TKO.

Immediately after the fight, Diaz campaigned for an immediate rematch as he did not agree with the ringside doctor’s stoppage. Masvidal appeared to entertain the idea but the two have not crossed paths since.

“B****a** sellout,” Diaz wrote.

Masvidal & Usman Clashed in July 2020 on Less Than a Week’s Notice

Less than seven days before his scheduled bout with top contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 in July 2020, Usman was hit with a replacement opponent as Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

That fighter was Masvidal, who was riding an electric three-fight win streak, defeating Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till in 2019. The two fought for five rounds on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and as history has it, “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

Since the loss, Masvidal has taken issue with the fact that he took the fight on short notice, believing he can get the job done over Usman with a full training camp.

Usman Challenged Masvidal to a Rematch After His Victory at UFC 258

The Nigerian Nightmare made his next welterweight title defense against Burns at UFC 258 last month. It was an exciting, back-and-forth affair until Usman got the jump on “Durinho,” finishing him in the third round via TKO.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Usman called his shot. He challenged Gamebred to be his next opponent, wanting to put a stamp on the rivalry.

