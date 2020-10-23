UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Shades Champion [LOOK]

Fighting superstar Nate Diaz shaded Khabib Nurmagomedov days before the lightweight champion takes on interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Diaz responded to a video of “The Eagle” at the UFC 254 pre-fight press conference. Nurmagomedov was asked what the difference is between wrestling in Dagestan, Russia, and American wrestling.

“I think [there’s] a big difference. I know [Gaethje] knows how to wrestle, but what about wrestling for 25 minutes?” Nurmagomedov said.

He then gave an example of when his teammate, former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, was defeated by heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in August. Although “DC” is a world-class American wrestler, the August fight with Miocic was contested mostly on the feet.

Nurmagomedov said, “I told DC today, ‘when you [fought] with Stipe Miocic last time, you grabbed his leg one time and you [took] him down. He [got] up very quickly and that’s it, you’re finished.'”

“Between me and DC, there’s a big difference,” He continued. “If I’m going to try and take him down once and his defense is good, I’m going to go all night.”

“This is [the] big difference between U.S. wrestling and Dagestan wrestling,” Numagomedov finished.

On Thursday, Diaz shared the clip and gave a shout out to his training partner and friend, former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields. Diaz tweeted, “That’s [American jiu-jitsu], @jakeshieldsajj been doing this before Khabib was born …”

That’s Ajj @jakeshieldsajj been doing this before Khabib was born … — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 22, 2020

Diaz last fought in November 2019 when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” title at UFC 244. Diaz lost the fight by doctor’s stoppage before the start of the fourth round.

