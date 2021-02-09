Nate Diaz Sparks Joint Over Drug Policy Change [LOOK]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz sparked a joint after ESPN’s Ariel Helwani asked him about a recent policy change that would make it much more difficult for the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to suspend UFC athletes over marijuana use.

“It should have been legit the whole time, but at least it’s moving now…it should have never been a problem,” Diaz said.

You can see an image of Diaz smoking that joint during this interview with Helwani below.

Nate Diaz sparked a joint while chatting with @arielhelwani about a recent @usantidoping change. pic.twitter.com/r449uKCGJZ — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 9, 2021

‘This Should Be Called the Diaz Rule’

“This should be called the Diaz rule. Did you see what they did about cannabis now?” Helwani asked.

“Yeah, is it all the way legit though?” Diaz said.

Helwani explained the change: “They would have to prove that you used it for some kind of PED on the night, in other words…they’re just basically saying there’s no way you can get punished for this…”.

“As far as USADA is concerned, they’re pretty much taking it off the table,” Helwani said.

“I feel like this is vindication for you and your family. You guys have been talking about this forever,” Helwani said.

“It should have been legit the whole time, but at least it’s moving now…it should have never been a problem,” Diaz said.

That’s when the 35-year-old let out a little laugh, then turned away from the camera to look for something behind him.

“See what we brought y’all?” Diaz said in response to Helwani pointing out all the CBD companies currently hovering around the sport today.

Off-camera, Diaz’s lighter could then be heard, and ESPN cut away from the scene to show various photos of Diaz.

But when Diaz came back on the screen during the interview, the fighter was clearly smoking a joint.

You can watch the whole portion of that ESPN interview below.

Diaz plans on returning to UFC action in 2021.

