Nate Diaz Reveals Plan for ‘Dead Division’ [WATCH]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has finally revealed why he decided to stay in the welterweight division this year after briefly considering a move back down to lightweight.

Diaz said per ESPN, “That’s a dead division. They don’t have nothing I’m hunting in that division, nothing to aim for. I feel like I own in already.”

But when asked which two fights interest him most for his imminent return in 2021. Diaz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an exclusive interview with ESPN that he actually wants to fight lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Charle Oliveira.

The best part? Diaz said he wants both those fights stars to happen in the welterweight division or at least a catchweight of 165 pounds.

“Anywhere but 155,” Diaz said.

So Diaz is done with the lightweight division but not the fighters therein.

First, Diaz talked about potentially facing Poirier who stunningly defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 257 last month.

“Yeah, now is the time for sure to fight. We should have fought a long time ago…now the stars are aligned,” Diaz said.

Next, Diaz talked about facing Oliveira, a dangerous 155-pound contender who is currently riding an eight-fight win-streak.

“That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy. That’s who I’ll fight. I like winners. I’m a winner. I haven’t lost to nobody. And the few guys I did lose to, I never got finished,” Diaz.

Finally, Diaz revealed why he’d rather fight the likes of Poirier and Oliveira over people like McGregor or even ex-interim champ Tony Ferguson.

“I’m trying to fight the guys who are winners, Diaz said.

Diaz revealed he plans to return to action in April or May.

He also revealed how many times he’d like to fight in 2021 after not fighting at all during 2020.

“Probably two minimum and four max,” Diaz said.

You can watch the entire interview below.

