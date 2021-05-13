Nate Diaz Fires Random Shot at Superstar: ‘B**** A**’

One of the biggest names in MMA appears to have an issue with a musical artist.

UFC superstar Nate Diaz took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champ Henry Cejudo speaking with actor Mario Lopez on the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.

In the podcast clip, Lopez asked Tyson and Cejudo who they think he should box in a charity match. Cejudo suggested Lopez box one of the Jonas brothers. Watch below:

Mario Lopez vs Chris Browns bitchass

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 13, 2021

Lopez has laced up the boxing gloves in the gym many times before and has even sparred the likes of Canelo Alvarez. He’s also hosted boxing events before, including Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last year. Watch Lopez’s sparring match with Canelo below:

CANELO SPARS MARIO LOPEZ & CLOBBERS HIM WITH THUDDING SHOTS; PLANS TO DO THE SAME CHAVEZ JR."My man @Canelo is a cool dude & a great teacher. Fun sparring," wrote television host and actor Mario Lopez, who recently took to social media to talk about his sparring session with with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his upcoming Cinco de Mayo showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Check it out! 2017-04-16T02:02:38Z

After he tweeted the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson clip, Diaz shared his own idea for Lopez’s opponent, firing a shot at musical artist Chris Brown. “Mario Lopez vs Chris Browns b****a**,” Diaz tweeted.

Diaz didn’t reveal his reasoning for targeting the Go Crazy and No Guidance artist. Brown does have a history of being accused by multiple women of physical abuse, including Rihanna, which could be Diaz’s motivation.

Diaz Is Preparing for His Bout With Leon Edwards Next Month at UFC 263

Fans were excited to watch Diaz’s Octagon return at UFC 262 on May 15, however the Stockton, California, native postponed his return until UFC 263 on June 12. His opponent remains the same: No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.

Even though the fight is neither the main event nor a championship bout, it will be contested in five, five-minute rounds.

Diaz hasn’t fought since November 2019, when he lost to Jorge Masvidal via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 244. Edwards is one of the best fighters in the 170-pound division and is 8-0 with one no-contest in his last nine fights. “Rocky” last competed in March against Belal Muhammad during the main event of UFC Vegas 21. The fight was ruled a no-contest after Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye in the second round, rendering Muhammad unable to continue.

Two Rematches Take Place on June 12 With High Consequences

There are two title fights during UFC 263. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will look to defend his belt for the third time when he takes on No. 3-ranked Marvin Vettori. The two fought back in 2018 before Adesanya captured gold. “The Last Stylebender” defeated Vettori via split decision.

In the co-main event, the anticipated rematch between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will take place. The two fought in December at UFC 256 in one of the best fights of the year. The match went to a draw.

