UFC’s Nate Diaz: ‘Welcome to the Real Game’

“Welcome to the real game,” UFC superstar Nate Diaz tweeted early Friday morning.

Although it’s unclear if Diaz aimed the tweet at anyone, it came around 15 hours after his rival, Conor McGregor, posted on Twitter about a mobile game he’s featured in.

McGregor was promoting the mobile game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes.

“The battles are becoming bigger and demanding more strategic thinking than ever! Team-up with your allies and get ready for the weekend – it’s time for Alliance Wars! @DystopiaMobile.”

Diaz and McGregor have been linked for years, fighting twice in 2016 and splitting the contests 1-1. Since then, the two have badgered each other on social media and have shown interest in an inevitable trilogy fight.

