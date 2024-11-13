‘Never-Before-Seen Levels of Ducking’: Jon Jones Ridiculed for Dismissing UFC Rival

Jon Jones is ideating different plans ahead of his bout at UFC 309. But, it doesn’t sound like any of them involve current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. And fight fans aren’t happy about it.

“This is never before seen levels of ducking,” combat sports bettor Luca Fury wrote on X in reply to an interview Jones did with Sportnet’s Aaron Bronsteter this week. The heavyweight champion is scheduled to headline the Madison Square Garden card on November 16 opposite ex-divisional kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Jones fully expects to get past Miocic, the man many regard as the greatest competitor in the weight class’s history. Whether it’s retiring or attempting to become the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” by besting 205-pound ruler Alex Pereira, Jones wants to get past Miocic before deciding what’s next.

But, what isn’t next is Tom Aspinall — if fans take Jones’ word for it. Although Aspinall is the interim champion, Jones has no interest in a unification match in a post-Miocic-victory world.

Jones Doesn’t Believe the Interim Championship Is Legitimate

Jones said an interim championship shouldn’t have been introduced in the first place. Jones and Miocic were originally set to fight in November 2023, but an injury forced Jones onto the sidelines. The UFC booked a fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich to headline the card in Jones’ wake. Aspinall knocked out Pavlovich and was awarded the interim title. He’s defended it once since then. The Englishman knocked out Curtis Blaydes in July.

In the interview, Jones dismissed Pavlovich as a championship-caliber contender, pointing to his follow-up defeat to Alexander Volkov.

The fan base has been calling for a title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall should the former get past Miocic on Saturday night. But, it’s clear Jones doesn’t see any validity in Aspinall’s title.

“I think making it an interim fight was premature, and now you have a bunch of confused people,” Jones said. “When you have a dominant champion that’s been around as long as I have, there was no reason to put an interim championship belt out there.”

Jones Says Aspinall Doesn’t Deserve a Shot at Him

Since Aspinall won the belt last year, Jones has maintained in interviews and on social media that he doesn’t believe Aspinall’s placed himself in a position to deserve a fight with him.

But, others disagree. It only takes a brief skim of Jones’ comment sections to see what many fight fans think of his complete disregard for Aspinall. YouTubers like THE MMA GURU have launched several attacks on Jones for blatantly brushing away Aspinall.

Jones replies on X are consistently filled with Aspinall truthers. That’s not to say Jones doesn’t have supporters. Many echo his stance on being able to choose who he wants when he wants. As potentially the greatest fighter of all time and someone with several UFC recorders and legendary heads on his mantel, they say Jones doesn’t have to fight the young buck to bolster or maintain his resume.