New Fighters Added to EA Sports UFC 6

New fighters have been added to EA Sports UFC 6, including two current stars and one pioneer of the sport from the past.

EA Sports UFC 6 was released on June 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Fans of the previous games in the series know that new fighters are routinely added as DLC, and that’s the case today, as Tank Abbott, Uros Medic, and Kevin Vallejos have all been added to the game’s fighter roster. Fans can access these fighters by purchasing the Fighter Pass.

“Power personified! UFC pioneer Tank Abbott is now included in the Fighter Pass just in time for IFW.”

“Two UFC stars on the rise! Uroš Medić and Kevin Vallejos are now part of the Roster.”

Tank Abbott Was a UFC Pioneer

Abbott made his UFC debut in July 1995 in the one-night, open weight tournament at UFC 6, where he knocked out John Muta and Paul Varelans before losing by submission to Oleg Taktarov in a fight that went 17:47.

Abbott then competed at Ultimate Ultimate 1995, UFC 11, Ultimate Ultimate 1996, UFC 13, UFC 15, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan, UFC 17, UFC Brazil, UFC 41, UFC 43, and UFC 45. He then competed for Rumble on the Rock, PRIDE, Strikeforce, Cage Rate, EliteXC, and King of the Cage after leaving the UFC.

Overall, Abbott’s record in MMA was just 10-15, but he was always in exciting fights and was a fan favorite in the early days of the sport for his biker-brawler look and KO power.

Uros Medic and Kevin Vallejos Are Current UFC Stars

Medic is the No. 14-ranked welterweight in the Meta UFC Rankings. Medic is coming off three straight wins, including a brutal KO win over Geoff Neal in his last fight that saw him jump into the top-15 rankings at 170 lbs.

The 33-year-old Serbian native will next fight Daniel Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Serbia on August 1.

Vallejos is the No. 11-ranked featherweight in the Meta UFC Rankings. He is only 24 years old and is already 4-0 in the UFC with three knockout wins, including back-to-back knockout victories over veterans Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett to get ranked in the top 15 at 145 lbs.