New Threat Arrives for Israel Adesanya in Devastating Fashion [WATCH]

There’s a new threat in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Former Glory Kickboxing world champion Alex Pereira made his promotional debut during the UFC 268 preliminary card on Saturday, November 6, 2021. He took on Andreas Michailidis in the featured prelim bout and won the fight with a ruthless flying knee that dropped the Greek in the second round. He followed up with strikes and the fight was called off by the referee, granting “Po Atan” the victory via TKO.

He improved his professional MMA record to 4-1.

There was a lot of hype following the Brazilian into the Octagon as he is credited with two kickboxing victories over reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, one of them being a KO.

Watch Pereira’s stunning KO finish at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night via ESPN MMA:

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has a volatile history with Adesanya, tweeted after Pereira’s victory: “Things just got real interesting at middleweight.”

Pereira isn’t ranked at 185 pounds, but don’t be surprised to see him get a push from the promotion due to his prior victories over “The Last Stylebender.”

