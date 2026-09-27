Norma Dumont Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 121 Loss

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Norma Dumont issued a statement following her unanimous decision loss at UFC Vegas 121.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 121, Dumont dropped a unanimous decision to Ailin Perez in a fight where many fans and media felt like the judges got the decision wrong.

Regardless, Dumont lost the fight, and now she has taken to social media to speak out about the defeat.

Norma Dumont Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Loss

Taking to her social media, Dumont shared her reaction to losing at UFC Vegas 121, and she is clearly not happy with the judges’ decision.

“Guys, the fight just ended, and for me, it was one of the biggest absurdities I’ve ever seen in MMA. For me, the second round was clear, and in the third, the Argentine did nothing. She went to the hospital to get her head checked because of how (expletive) up she is. She did nothing in the third round. Nothing — and she knows it. I was knocking her around and talking to her. I was hitting her and talking to her, and she was desperate. I was well aware that I won the second round without a shadow of a doubt. It was one of the biggest absurdities I’ve ever seen in MMA, and in all sincerity, I do not accept this,” Dumont said (h/t MMA Mania).

Where Does Norma Dumont Go From Here?

After losing to Perez, Dumont has now dropped two straight fights in a row after having won six straight bouts before that.

The good news for Dumont is that, since the UFC women’s bantamweight division is so shallow, she is still one of the top-ranked fighters in the weight class. But the bad news is that she will have to get back on a win streak to get back into title contention at 135 lbs.

There aren’t a lot of women’s bantamweight fighters in the UFC, so if Dumont can get a couple more wins, she could be back at the top in no time. But there’s no question that this judges’ decision at UFC Vegas 121 hurt her.