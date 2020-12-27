‘It’s Not Going to Be Fun’ for Conor McGregor, His Coach Says

On January 23, 2021, Irish superstar Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon when he takes on No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The bout will mark the No. 5 ranked lightweight’s first trip down to the UFC’s 155-pound division since fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, McGregor has noticeably put on more muscle mass and his only bout after the UFC 229 bout was against Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds in January of this year.

For years, McGregor cut down to the featherweight division, 10 pounds less than the lightweight division. And although he’s confident in “Notorious'” ability to make weight, the Irishman’s head coach John Kavanagh said cutting down to lightweight isn’t “going to be fun.”

“It’s not going to be fun, let’s be honest,” Kavanagh said in a recent interview with The Mac Life. “He’s not going down to the 145 days, so a full 10 pounds on top of those days were rough and he never missed one. This one, he’s taking a longer approach to it rather than keeping the weight similar and then a severe drop in the last few days. He’s kind of ramping it down. The guys are really on top of that. They’ve got a couple of markers he’s got to hit. He actually just hit one, so he’s achieving the kind of gradual step down, which I think is going to suit him better, rather than a really severe one.”

“His goal is to be quite active in 2021, so there is no point in yo-yoing the diet, bring it down sensibly,” he continued. “But, he is looking fantastic at the moment and Conor loves a mirror, so keep that jacked appearance for as long as possible (laughs).”

On January 23, McGregor hopes to reinsert his name at the top of the lightweight division. Kavanagh broke down McGregor’s training thus far and his thoughts on the division landscape. Watch the full interview below:

John Kavanagh on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II: "I don't get why this isn't for a title"John Kavanagh talks to Oscar Willis of TheMacLife ahead of Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier. VISIT: http://www.themaclife.com FOLLOW: http://instagram.com/themaclifeofficial FOLLOW: https://twitter.com/Maclifeofficial LIKE: http://facebook.com/themaclife 2020-12-27T18:00:03Z

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’