PHOTO: Conor McGregor Shows Off New Custom UFC Shorts

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared a photo of himself wearing his new custom Venum shorts ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 329.

After five long years away from the Octagon, the UFC’s biggest cash cow returns next month at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas, when he battles longtime rival Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight bout.

Ahead of his return, McGregor has now taken to social media to show off his new custom Venum shorts, which he will presumably be wearing in the Octagon against Holloway.

Conor McGregor Shares Photo of New Custom UFC Shorts

Check out the photo that McGregor shared on social media of his new custom ‘money’ shorts ahead of his UFC return, which is, of course, very fitting since UFC 329 is expected to break the promotional record for gate revenue.

“Working hard!” McGregor wrote in the caption for his Instagram post.

McGregor is far from the only fighter to receive custom fight shorts, as champions and other big names typically get the opportunity to wear them in the Octagon, but he’s the first with the ‘money’ shorts.

Conor McGregor’s Return Keeps UFC ‘s Hot Streak Alive

The UFC is in the midst of an unbelievable hot streak of big, numbered events these last few months.

In May, one of the biggest grudge matches of all time took place when Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev via split decision at UFC 328 to capture the UFC middleweight title.

Then, at UFC Freedom 250 in June, the world’s leading MMA promotion held an absolutely incredible event on the White House lawn, which of course ended with Justin Gaethje’s historic upset win over Ilia Topuria to capture the UFC lightweight title.

Next month, UFC 329 figures to keep the ball rolling as McGregor vs. Holloway 2 is one of the biggest fights the UFC has put on in years, and that says a lot given how big some of their events have been as of late.

It’s a good time to be the UFC, and it’s a good time to be a UFC fan, as McGregor’s return against Holloway promises to be an incredible spectacle that will surely steal the show this summer.