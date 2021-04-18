Twitter Reacts To Oscar De La Hoya: ‘What The Hell?’

About a month ago, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya announced his return to the sport, and he said it would happen via Triller against an unnamed opponent on July 3. It was a blip in the news cycle, but the 48-year-old’s appearance in the commentary booth for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view event on Triller over the weekend got his name trending on social media in a massive way.

As reporter John Pollock posted, “This is a train wreck with Oscar De La Hoya.”

This is a train wreck with Oscar De La Hoya — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 18, 2021

You can see some of what Pollock was talking about below. The user who shared the video posted, “What the hell is Oscar De La Hoya talking about?”

What the hell is Oscar De La Hoya talking about? pic.twitter.com/xvo5cnpYwH — adam (@TheRealAdamGee) April 18, 2021

Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren Was Different Than Most Expected

Pollock might as well have been tweeting about the entire card.

While the first Triller boxing card last year featured a nostalgic matchup between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. and was mostly seen as a wild success by the masses, this one seemed a ton different right from the start.

Is this a boxing event? Announcers look like they’re broadcasting from inside a UFO! #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/Yo47Moloxf — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 18, 2021

The pay-per-view card opened with the strange combination of Snoop Dogg, Diplo and Pete Davidson chatting about the upcoming slate of fighting and music that was about to befall the world.

But none of those guys warned the audience at home about De La Hoya, who appeared later during the stream and immediately made a huge impact on an already very different broadcast.

Journalist Andreas Hale posted, “They dipped Oscar De La Hoya in all the drugs before he sat down for commentary.”

They dipped Oscar De La Hoya in all the drugs before he sat down for commentary. #PaulAskren — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 18, 2021

De La Hoya Admitted Being High, World Reacts

Indeed, De La Hoya admitted on air to being lit up like a Christmas tree thanks to the work of Snoop Dogg, whose main role on the telecast seemed to be getting everyone else around him high.

There was even a “Snoop Dogg Cam” that showed different people smoking with the popular rapper throughout the evening.

This Askren/Paul build up has to be seen to be believed, De La Hoya coked out of his head on commentary and a fucking ‘snoop cam’ following snoop dogg around the arena rolling joints😂 — Dylan (@DD1888_) April 18, 2021

Yes, this boxing pay-per-view was way different than anyone had ever seen before.

Instead of actual fights, it was mostly just scantily clad women dancing while musical acts performed, announcers dropping F-bombs as if they were getting paid by the word, and Davidson walking around aimlessly onset disrupting things.

“Hey babe you wanna watch the Jake Paul fight?” *constant strippers on the screen* #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/XF9z4Asr9j — Blake (@BalakayA95) April 18, 2021

But even with all that stuff going on, De La Hoya stole the show. Never mind that it seemed so unintentional. It absolutely worked.

Talk Sport’s Michael Benson posted, “Oscar De La Hoya is on a different planet right now.”

Oscar De La Hoya is on a different planet right now. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 18, 2021

BT Sports’ Chamatkar Sandhu posted, “Oscar De La Hoya sounds like the drunk uncle at a wedding reception that refuses to leave and just embarrasses the family.”

Oscar De La Hoya sounds like the drunk uncle at a wedding reception that refuses to leave and just embarrasses the family. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

Barstool Sports just came right out with it. The sports entertainment mogul posted a GIF from the 1983 film “Scarface”.

Oscar De La Hoya before this fight #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/9brbKgDViF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2021

Even retired UFC superstar Daniel Cormier jumped into the fray. The former “champ champ” posted, “…he’s not buzzing, Oscar De La Hoya is plastered! This is the craziest event I’ve ever seen in my life. And I can’t turn it off.”

@arielhelwani he’s not buzzing, Oscar De La Hoya is plastered! This is the craziest event I’ve ever seen in my life. And I can’t turn it off. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

De La Hoya Could Fight Ex-UFC Star on July 3

De La Hoya hasn’t yet revealed his opponent for July 3. At least two current MMA stars, PFL’s Anthony Pettis and ONE Championship’s Eddie Alvarez, have been suggested separately to be in the running for the fight.

More on that will be revealed soon.

But De La Hoya already made his mark on Triller during Saturday’s Paul vs. Askren pay-per-view card.

It might not have exactly been the kind of comeback the fighter envisioned when he announced his intention to get back into boxing, but he seems to have gotten the entire world’s attention again in a big way.

