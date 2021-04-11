Heavyweight Boxer’s Savage KO: ‘That Was Scary’ [WATCH]

Undefeated heavyweight boxing contender Eje Ajagba scored a devastating knockout victory over Brian Howard on Saturday at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ajagba, 26, is one of the most intimidating heavyweight sluggers operating in the sport today, and the Nigerian-born boxing prodigy who lives and trains in Texas continued his menacing ways by crushing his 40-year-old opponent with a single blow.

You can watch Ajagba’s savage knockout below.

Here’s another angle of the incredible knockout blow.

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: You will feel this through your screen@AjagbaEfe | #SmithVlasov | ESPN pic.twitter.com/q04EwihmSu — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 11, 2021

Ajagba left the ring with his undefeated record intact. He’s now 15-0 with 12 KOs. Howard fell to 15-5, but at least he seemed to be okay after getting punched with such tremendous force.

The short clip making its rounds on social media doesn’t show it, but Howard did make it back to his feet somehow after getting knocked out cold.

Ajagba’s one-punch knockout quickly went viral on social media, so there were plenty of reactions to the massive punch from all over the combat sports world.

Heavy collected the best of those for you to enjoy below.

‘That Was Scary’ and More Reactions

Most of the boxing world saw the knockout almost as soon as it happened.

The Ring’s Ryan O’Hara posted, “Efe Ajagba just knocked out Brian Howard cold.”

Ring TV host Cynthia Conte responded, “He was knocked out into a whole other dimension. That was scary”.

He was knocked out into a whole other dimension. That was scary — Cynthia Conte (@cynthia_conte) April 11, 2021

CompubBox operator Aris Pina posted the perfect meme about it. He posted, “That KO from Ajagba!” along with a picture of how just about everyone would have been feeling about what they just witnessed.

That KO from Ajagba! pic.twitter.com/h9weUP4bPc — Aris Pina (@PunchZoneAris) April 11, 2021

Maybe another way to put it? “Yikes!”

Yikes! — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) April 11, 2021

‘Nice KO’ and Other Reactions

Some of the boxing world had to process their thoughts and feelings in real-time and in multiple posts.

Yahoo’s Kevin Iole was among these types. The famed journalist posted his thoughts and feelings about the undefeated heavyweight star’s KO and where he might go from here. In short, Iole has been impressed with Ajagba’s power, but the boxing scribe also wants to see more development from the rising phenom as he heads toward title contention.

Iole posted, “Nice KO from Ajagba, but remember, this is a 40-year-old former cruiserweight he knocked out.”

He also posted, “I really liked Efe coming out of the Olympics, and I still do to a certain degree. He has been a disappointment to this point, but with that power, you can never count him out.”

I really liked Efe coming out of the Olympics, and I still do to a certain degree. He has been a disappointment to this point, but with that power, you can never count him out. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 11, 2021

Still, most fans and media were impressed with Ajagba’s performance.

Celebrity actress and boxing superfan Rosie Perez was watching the fights. She said, “Oh snap! Got dropped!!! Wow!!!! He is out!”

Then, she posted, “Glad Howard is okay. That was a devastating punch! Congrat Ajagba! Wow.”

A little later, Perez commented about how scary the punch sounded. Perez posted, “Omg! Did you just hear the sound of that crack from the replay?! Man! That Was Crazy!”

Omg! Did you just hear the sound of that crack from the replay?! Man! That Was Crazy! #AjagbaHoward.@trboxing #SmithVlasov @espn — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) April 11, 2021

Ajagba is still on his way up the ranks, but with an 85-inch reach and some of the most powerful punches in the sport today, he seems to be on his way to making a name for himself in the sport.

Heck, after his savage knockout of Howard over the weekend, one could argue that he already has.

