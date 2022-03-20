Rising UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Rejects Conor McGregor Comparison

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes he will become a bigger name than Conor McGregor.

On Saturday, “The Baddy” won his second fight in the promotion, submitting Rodrigo Vargas in front of a packed house at the O2 Arena in London, England. Pimblett is undeniably one of the hottest names in the sport right now, and if he keeps winning inside the Octagon, he’s poised to become a household name, just like McGregor.

Before his fight with Vargas, Pimblett reacted to UFC president Dana White’s comments about his star-power potential.

“People love him,” White said via TalkSport.com. “And now Paddy has got to get in and put in the work and win the fights. People love Conor and Conor came here and did what he set out to do. If Paddy can get in here and win these fights, he’ll be a huge superstar.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Pimblett Said He’s Going to Bring ‘More Eyes’ to MMA Than McGregor

🗣 "It's flattering to be compared to McGregor, but I'm going to be bigger"@theufcbaddy has big plans in the UFC ahead of his #UFCLondon bout against Rodrigo Vargas 👇 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2022

The Baddy appreciated the words of the UFC president, but he plans on exceeding White’s expectations.

“It’s a flattering compliment because of what the man has done for the sport,” Pimblett said. “He is the biggest star the sport’s ever seen, but I know I am going to be bigger than him because I’m going to bring so many more eyes to this sport.

“Where he brought 20-odd-year-olds to the sport, I’m going to bring four, five, six, seven, eight-year-olds into this sport who are going to be MMA fans for the rest of their lives. We’re going to take over boxing in the next 10 years. Watch. I just resonate with kids and kids love me.

“I’m not head shaved, loads of tattoos, I’m just me. I’m not trying to be something I’m not and I think kids like that as well as older people. I am built for this. I was put on this Earth to fight and entertain people and I’m going to continue to do it on Saturday night.

“I always try and finish the fight no matter what. I wear my heart on my sleeve inside and outside the cage. I am just real. I’m not trying to be anything I’m not and I think people love me for that.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pimblett Called Out Mark Zuckerberg After Beating Vargas

The Baddy made an interesting call out during his post-fight talk with Michael Bisping inside the Octagon, challenging Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg,” Pimblett said via Liverpool Echo. “Lad I’m going to punch your head in, I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems. You’re the biggest bully in the world, lad.”

READ NEXT: Kamaru Usman Reacts to Colby Covington Defeating Jorge Masvidal