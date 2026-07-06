Paddy Pimblett Calls Conor McGregor ‘The Perfect Fight’

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett called a matchup against Conor McGregor “the perfect fight” for his MMA career.

Pimblett returns this Saturday at UFC 329 when he battles Benoit Saint Denis in a lightweight co-main event. In the headliner, McGregor returns from a five-year layoff when he battles Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight matchup.

Should both men emerge victorious, Pimblett is hoping to fight McGregor next.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Conor McGregor Next

Speaking to the UFC ahead of this Saturday’s big numbered event, Pimblett made it clear that he wants to fight McGregor next.

“The perfect fight for me would be Conor,” Pimblett said.

“Mad being on the same card as Conor McGregor. Biggest name in the sport, it’s nice for him to be back. This is probably going to be the most-watched UFC of all time. I’m not going to be the star of the show on this one, definitely not. Conor is. But I’m going to be the second star of the show.

“If McGregor wins, and I win, I want to fight again before the end of the year. I’ll fight him at welterweight in MSG, something like that. We’ve got to let everything unfold. You don’t know what’s going to happen. Conor’s got to beat Max. I’ve got to beat BSD. Anything can happen. As we know, fighting sports, one punch can change the whole realm of the game, it can change. That’s the butterfly effect. It can change everything for every other opponent.”

Paddy Pimblett Wants Rematch With Justin Gaethje

Though his dream fight is McGregor, Pimblett also wants to get his loss to the champ Gaethje back.

“It’s mad, to be honest, because I think, obviously, I won seven fights in a row, and I don’t think that my stock went up as much as losing my last fight (to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324). I beat people like Michael Chandler, Bobby Green, Tony Ferguson, and people are just like, eh. And I’ve just got my head punched in for five rounds, and my stock went up. People are saying I lost, but I won, you know what I mean?” Pimblett said.

“In my eyes, I lost, there’s no two ways about it, you lost. But my stock has went up because I had a five-round war with a legend like Justin Gaethje. I want that back. I want to fight him before he retires.”