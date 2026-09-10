Paddy Pimblett Looking to ‘Inflict Genuine Pain’ on Ilia Topuria

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett hopes to fight Ilia Topuria next, and he wants to “inflict genuine pain” on his rival.

Pimblett is coming off a first-round submission win over Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 329 to reaffirm his spot as one of the top lightweights in the world.

Topuria, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, where he lost the UFC lightweight title. But he remains one of the best lightweights in the world, and when he returns to the Octagon, he figures to get another big-name opponent, which could be Pimblett.

Should that fight happen, then Pimblett welcomes it.

Paddy Pimblett Wants to Hurt Ilia Topuria

Speaking on the “Verse Us with Eric Nicksick” podcast, Pimblett made it clear he wants to hurt Topuria if the two fight inside the Octagon.

“I want to inflict pain on his life. I’d like that fight to go 4 minutes 50 seconds into the fifth round, and I’ve landed 907 elbows, and I’ve disgusted his face,” Pimblett said.

Will the UFC Book Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria?

UFC president Dana White recently admitted that the promotion has two clear options for Topuria’s return bout: either they book a rematch against Gaethje, or they book him against Pimblett.

Both are great options for the UFC, but the fight that most fans want to see is Pimblett vs. Topuria, since it’s a fresh fight and also one that has a lot of bad blood attached to it, as both men have made it clear over the years that they do not like each other.

While a rematch between Topuria and Gaethje is gaining momentum, based on fan reaction online since it became known that the UFC was headed in that direction, most fans do not want to see an immediate rematch between Topuria and Gaethje.

Instead, fans want to see a brand-new fight, and that would be Pimblett taking on Topuria in a grudge match that has been several years in the making between the two heated rivals who have made it clear they hate each other.