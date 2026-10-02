Paddy Pimblett Pitches Coaching TUF Against Ilia Topuria

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has pitched the idea of coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite rival Ilia Topuria.

Pimblett has made it clear that he wants to fight Topuria next, but to this point, the UFC has not revealed its plans for these two lightweight contenders.

But Pimblett is going to keep trying to get the fight, and his idea is to coach TUF against Topuria as the opposing coach.

Paddy Pimblett Wants to Coach TUF Against Ilia Topuria

Speaking to Kolos MMA, Pimblett suggested that he and Topuria coach an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against each other.

“I have no fight booked at the minute. I would love to fight Ilia Topuria. I’ll beat him that bad that I’d send him back down to featherweight. I think me and Ilia Topuria would be a brilliant season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ because I’d get under his skin so much, that when we come into the fight, I’d beat him just as fast as (Conor) McGregor beat (Jose) Aldo. ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ would be a very entertaining six weeks, to say the least, if it was me and him,” Pimblett said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Paddy Pimblett Wants UFC Lightweight Title Shot

Although Pimblett is more than willing to fight Topuria next, he also believes that it should be him, not Arman Tsarukyan, who should be next in line to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, as he believes his quick submission over Benoit Saint Denis is a better win than Tsarukyan recently knocking out Mauricio Ruffy.

“Ruffy is good, but he’s ranked (No.) 7. I’ve just beat ranked 5, so since UFC 300, he hasn’t beat anyone ranked higher than I’ve beat in over two years, but somehow he’s next for the title? It’s one of them. I’ll just fight whoever’s name gets put on a contract to me. I don’t turn down any fights. I’ve never turned down a fight. If Arman gets offered to me, I’ll fight him. If Ilia gets offered to me, I’ll fight him. If Charles (Oliveira), if Justin, I’ll fight anyone. I don’t care,” Pimblett said.