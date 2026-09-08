Paddy Pimblett Wants to Smash Ilia Topuria’s Head In

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to get a chance to face former champion Ilia Topuria and “smash his head in.”

Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint Denis in the first round of their UFC 329 bout back in July to reaffirm himself as one of the top contenders in the lightweight division.

He doesn’t have his next fight booked, but if he had his way, Pimblett would fight Topuria next.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Ilia Topuria Next

Speaking to Eze Talks Sports, the Scouser made it clear that he wants the Spaniard next, though he admits that the UFC has not talked to him about his next assignment yet.

“I’d love to smash his head in, but we need to wait and see,” Pimblett said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Nothing yet. No one spoke to me about it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Will Paddy Pimblett Get His Wish?

While Pimblett might want to fight Topuria next, the UFC may have different plans, as UFC commentator Jon Anik recently revealed that the promotion is having internal discussions about a rematch between Topuria and UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who finished Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

If Topuria gets the immediate title shot, then it would leave Pimblett without him as a potential opponent, so if that happens, then he will have to fight someone else in the weight class, such as Max Holloway or the winner of the UFC 331 co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy. UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira is also another option, as is a rematch against Gaethje, who defeated Pimblett via unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January.

“Arman, Gaethje, Ruffy, Charles. There’s loads of names. When I get told who I’m fighting, I’m sure everyone else will know,” Pimblett said.

We’ll see what the UFC has up its sleeve for Pimblett, but with him being one of the biggest stars in the sport and having taken no damage against Saint Denis, there is no reason the UFC can’t book him for another fight against a top contender before the year ends.