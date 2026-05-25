Paddy Pimblett Reveals Current Weight Ahead of UFC 329 Fight

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett revealed his current weight ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC 329 against Benoit Saint Denis.

Pimblett returns at UFC 329 on July 11 when he battles Saint Denis in a pivotal battle between the No. 5 and No. 6-ranked lightweights in the organization. The main event of the card features UFC superstar Conor McGregor taking on Max Holloway in a rematch, so this is a blockbuster event, and Pimblett always loves the spotlight.

Paddy Pimblett Reveals Current Weight

One thing that Pimblett has become known for in the UFC is his gigantic weight cuts, as he routinely cuts massive amounts of weight to get to the lightweight limit of 155 lbs (plus 1 lbs for non-title fights). He often balloons up well past 200 lbs when not in fight camp, but he can lose huge amounts of weight quickly in order to get back down to lightweight.

These massive weight cuts are something he can still do as he’s still relatively young at age 31, but as he gets older, a move up to welterweight seems likely as the weight becomes harder to come off when fighters age.

In a vlog posted on his YouTube ahead of his comeback fight against Saint Denis, Pimblett revealed his current weight ahead of the fight.

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“That’s the first time we’ve seen 85 kg (187.4 lbs), which is nice. I woke up 86.4 kg (190.4 lbs). What was that, 85.7 kg (189 lbs)? Not bad,” Pimblett said (via Bloody Elbow).

Pimblett then took a shot at his weight-cut critics.

“I know you always think I’m a fat (expletive), but the weight is actually sound. You can all think what you want. You have all these stupid fight dieticians posting pictures of me. (Expletive) you all, you gang of bums. You can’t even make your own fighters make weight,” Pimblett said.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis Betting Odds

As per the current betting odds for this fight, Saint Denis is a -175 betting favorite to win, while Pimblett is a +150 betting underdog.

Pimblett is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, when he lost his chance to become the interim UFC lightweight champion and earn an undisputed title shot against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. It was Pimblett’s first loss inside the Octagon after winning his first seven UFC fights in a row.

As for Saint Denis, he has won four straight fights by stoppage after losing two straight fights, so he’s had a massive rebound as he looks to get back in title contention in the stacked UFC lightweight division. After losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, many left Saint Denis for dead in the weight class, but after reeling off four straight stoppage wins, he’s right there again when it comes to the top contenders in the lightweight division.

Based on Saint Denis’ current win streak, it’s understandable why he’s the betting favorite to win this fight. But Pimblett is as tough as they come, so it will be interesting to see if he can withstand the early barrage of Saint Denis and perhaps defeat him later in their fight if it gets that far.