Paddy Pimblett Gives Demand for Fighting Tony Ferguson

Rapidly rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett recently shared his interest in fighting ex-UFC lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson. But there’s a catch.

“The Baddy” is a 17-3 professional lightweight fighter who recently signed with the promotion, scoring a first-round TKO over Luigi Vendramini in his debut on September 4, 2021.

The Englishman entered the Octagon with a large following and now that he’s 1-0 in the world’s largest MMA promotion, his brand is exploding. And he’d like to share the cage with one of the biggest names in the UFC’s 155-pound division, “El Cucuy.”

However, Pimblett doesn’t want to take on a top-10 fighter without getting paid more. Specifically, The Baddy is looking for a six-figure payday to compete against Ferguson, or any other highly ranked combatant.

Speaking on the “Anything Goes With James English” podcast, Pimblett took aim at Ferguson.

“F**k that,” Pimblett said via SportsKeeda.com. “I’m not fighting a top-10 on the money I’m on, lad… Nick Peet was saying he’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson. And, lad, I’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson, but not on the contract I’m on now. F**k that. Get paid that money to fight Tony Ferguson, lad. Yeah, he’s still one of the best 155ers in the world, lad. I want f**king six figures, lad, then I’m fighting him.”

