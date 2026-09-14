Paddy Pimblett Reveals Massive Weight Cut for UFC 329

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett revealed the massive weight cut that he had before he beat Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329.

We all know that Pimblett blows up between his fights about weight, as he loves eating, but even with that in mind, his weight cut for UFC 329 is about as big a cut as a lightweight MMA fighter can make.

Paddy Pimblett Reveals Huge Weight Cut for UFC 329

According to Pimblett himself in a video posted to his YouTube channel, he cut 46 lbs to make weight for UFC 329.

The Scouser revealed in the video that he weighed 202 lbs on April 10, and when he fought Saint Denis three months later at UFC 329, he was 156 lbs the day before at the official weigh-ins, as he completed the monster weight cut.

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Who Will Paddy Pimblett Fight Next?

Pimblett hasn’t fought since he beat Saint Denis that night with a first-round submission, but he could return before the end of 2026, and if that happens, then look for him to get a matchup against someone who is ranked in the top five at 155 lbs.

UFC president Dana White recently admitted that Pimblett is an intriguing option to fight former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, especially if the UFC doesn’t book an immediate rematch between Topuria and current UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Fans seem to prefer a fresh fight in this case, as Gaethje finished Topuria by making him quit on the stool in his first lightweight title defense. Although a rematch would do big business for the UFC, Topuria doesn’t really deserve a rematch against Gaethje.

Then again, the same can be said about Pimblett, as even though he looked outstanding against Saint Denis, it’s hard to say he deserves a rematch against Gaethje after getting just one win since he lost to him at UFC 324 in January.

The right thing to do, and what it seems most fans want the UFC to book, is to do Pimblett against Topuria in a No. 1 contender fight, while booking Gaethje against the winner of UFC 331’s co-main event fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy.